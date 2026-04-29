State of Public Emergency in Sri Lanka extended

The State of Public Emergency in Sri Lanka, declared by the President, has been extended by one month.

The gazette extraordinary has been issued by the Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Kumanayake.

The decision has been taken in view of the disaster situation caused by the Cyclone ‘Ditwah, with the aim of ensuring public safety, maintaining normalcy in the country, and continuing the supply of essential services required for daily life.

Meanwhile, steps have also been taken to extend the gazette notification designating services provided by any state corporation, government department, local government authority, cooperative society, or their branches as essential services.

Accordingly, the gazette notification declaring several services as essential including electricity supply, distribution of petroleum products and gas, healthcare services, and public transportation has also been extended.