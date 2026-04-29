Ven. Pannakara Thero and delegation leave Sri Lanka after concluding Ehipassiko Peace Walk

The group of Buddhist monks and participants who concluded the seven-day “Ehipassiko” peace walk in Sri Lanka departed the island this morning (29).

The delegation, led by Venerable Pannakara Thero, a Vietnamese monk based in the United States, left Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) at 7:12 a.m. for Istanbul, Turkey. They are scheduled to proceed to the United States on a connecting flight.

The group included monks, lay participants and a dog named “Aloka.” They arrived at the airport’s VIP lounge early this morning, where alms were offered. Airport staff from several divisions were also present to receive blessings.

Officials including veterinary officers, airport police, and Sri Lanka Air Force personnel paid special attention to the health condition of the dog during departure procedures.

The state closing ceremony of the “Ehipassiko” peace walk was held yesterday (28) at Independence Square, Colombo, under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.