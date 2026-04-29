Nipuni Wasana claims Gold in Beach Wrestling 50kg event at Asian Beach Games

Sri Lanka’s Nipuni Wasana won the gold medal in the Beach Wrestling - Women’s 50kg event at the 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya, China.

Wasana defeated Vietnam’s Doan Thi Kim Oanh in the final to claim the gold medal.

Sri Lanka have won seven medals in total thus far during the 2026 Asian Beach Games.

Sri Lanka won a silver medal and three bronze medals in Beach Athletics while in Beach Kabaddi events the Lankan contingent claimed a silver medal and bronze medal.

China with 21 gold medals top the medal’s table while Thailand with nine gold medals and Iran with four gold medals are placed second and third.

The 6th Asian Beach Games, which commenced in Sanya, China on April 22 will draw to a close tomorrow.