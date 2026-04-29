Trader fined Rs. 200,000 for selling rice above controlled price

A trader in Colombo 11 has been fined Rs. 200,000 by court for selling samba rice above the regulated maximum retail price, the Consumer Affairs Authority said.

Legal action was filed following a raid conducted by the CAA along the Fifth Cross Street in Colombo 11, where officials found that a retail outlet was selling rice in violation of price controls.

Investigations revealed that samba rice, which carries a maximum retail price of Rs. 240 per kilogram, had been sold at Rs. 285 per kilogram. A five-kilogram pack was reportedly sold for Rs. 1,425.

The case was filed before the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court yesterday. Court proceedings further revealed that the trader had previously been convicted of similar offences on two occasions.

The accused pleaded guilty, after which the court imposed a fine of Rs. 200,000.