15 Tamil Nadu fishermen released from Sri Lanka land in Chennai

A total of 15 Tamil Nadu fishermen landed this morning following their release from the Sri Lankan custody.

The fishermen from Rameswaram were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy earlier this year for crossing maritime boundaries while fishing deep sea.

The repatriation of the fishermen was secured after recent talks held in Colombo by Vice President K S Radhakrishnan with Sri Lankan Ministers.

The Tamil Nadu fisheries department has arranged transport for the fishermen to reach their native place.

Radhakrishnan’s two-day official trip marked the first-ever bilateral visit by an Indian Vice President to Sri Lanka.

Source: PTI

-- Agencies