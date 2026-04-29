15 Tamil Nadu fishermen released from Sri Lanka land in Chennai

15 Tamil Nadu fishermen released from Sri Lanka land in Chennai

April 29, 2026   09:52 am

A total of 15 Tamil Nadu fishermen landed this morning following their release from the Sri Lankan custody.

The fishermen from Rameswaram were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy earlier this year for crossing maritime boundaries while fishing deep sea.

The repatriation of the fishermen was secured after recent talks held in Colombo by Vice President K S Radhakrishnan with Sri Lankan Ministers.

The Tamil Nadu fisheries department has arranged transport for the fishermen to reach their native place.

Radhakrishnan’s two-day official trip marked the first-ever bilateral visit by an Indian Vice President to Sri Lanka.

Source: PTI
-- Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin