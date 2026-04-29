Bus accident leaves two injured after driver suffers medical emergency

Bus accident leaves two injured after driver suffers medical emergency

April 29, 2026   10:20 am

A bus travelling from Moratuwa to Panadura veered off the road and crashed into a house after the driver suffered a sudden illness, police stated.

The bus is reported to have moved onto the opposite lane before hitting a nearby house and coming to a stop.

Although none of the passengers on the bus were injured, the vehicle collided with a motorcycle during the incident, leaving two people injured.

The injured victims were admitted to the Panadura Base Hospital. Hospital sources said their condition is not serious.

The Moratuwa Police Traffic Division is conducting further investigations into the incident.

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