MP Ramanathan Archchuna granted bail

MP Ramanathan Archchuna granted bail

April 29, 2026   10:54 am

Jaffna District Member of Parliament Dr. Ramanathan Archchuna, who was arrested by the Ilavalai Police on Monday, has been granted bail.

Jaffna District Member of Parliament Ramanathan Archchuna, who was arrested and remanded for allegedly threatening a woman while carrying a firearm has been granted bail.

The Mallakam Magistrate’s Court ordered the Parliamentarian be released on two surety bails each.

Parliamentarian Ramanathan Archchuna was arrested by the Ilavalai Police on April 27.

He was arrested following an incident on April 25 in Jaffna, where the MP allegedly threatened a woman while carrying a firearm.

The incident is said to have arisen from a dispute over the ownership of a plot of land. A case regarding the land is currently pending before a Magistrate’s Court, with both the MP and a woman claiming ownership.

Police stated that tensions escalated when two women confronted MP Ramanathan Archchuna at the site while he was clearing the land, asserting that a portion belonged to them. The confrontation reportedly intensified, leading to the alleged threat.

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