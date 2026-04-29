Fisheries Minister condemns assault on Sri Lankan national in India

The Minister of Fisheries, Aquatic, and Ocean Resources, Ramalingam Chandrasekhar has strongly condemned the incident in which a Sri Lankan national was arrested and severely assaulted in India.

The Minister emphasized that the act constitutes a grave violation of human rights and significantly undermines the mutual respect and trust shared between the two neighboring nations.

Pointing out that ensuring the safety and dignity of the public is a fundamental responsibility of any country, the Minister stated that such inhumane actions are absolutely unacceptable.

Minister Chandrasekhar also noted that although Indian fishermen have long engaged in illegal fishing activities by trespassing into Sri Lankan territorial waters, Sri Lankan fishermen have often treated them with a sense of brotherhood and acted peacefully.

However, he pointed out that the unlawful fishing practices of Indian fishermen have resulted in the exploitation of Sri Lanka’s marine resources, causing severe damage to the country’s marine environment and the livelihoods of local fishermen.

The Minister stated that discussions have been held at several levels with senior Indian officials and fisheries authorities to resolve these issues. He also underscored the need for a joint program and stronger cooperation between the two countries to prevent illegal fishing activities.

Minister Ramalingam Chandrasekhar urged the authorities to conduct an immediate and impartial investigation into the assault and to take legal action against those responsible.

He further reaffirmed the government’s position that such unfortunate incidents must not recur and that all existing issues between the two nations should be resolved through peaceful dialogue and mutual understanding.