SLC President Shammi Silva and Executive Committee resign with effect from today

The President of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), Shammi Silva has tendered his resignation from the post with effect from today (29), SLC said in a statement.

The officer bearers and members of the Executive Committee have also submitted their resignations from their respective posts.

The decision has been formally communicated to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Sunil Kumara Gamage, SLC added.