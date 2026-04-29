President meets Ven. Pannakara Thero following Ehipassiko peace walk

Following the state closing ceremony of the seven-day “Ehipassiko” Peace Walk held in Sri Lanka, during which a message of peace was shared with people around the world and the heritage of Buddhism was conveyed to the international community, Venerable Pannakara Thero met with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat.

Venerable Pannakara Thero expressed his gratitude for the state patronage extended towards successfully organising the “Ehipassiko” Peace Walk in Sri Lanka, noting that it had been a truly encouraging experience. Pannakara Thero also conveyed his appreciation for the presentation of a sacred sapling of the Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi to the “Dhammachetiya” project in Texas, United States, an initiative serving as a living bridge of Dhamma connecting Sri Lanka with the world.

Furthermore, he expressed gratitude for granting permission to exhibit sacred relics of the Buddha at the international Vesak celebration held at the “Huong Dao Vipassana Bhavana Center” in the United States, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

Pannakara Thero also commended the love, care, and compassion shown along the route towards “Aloka” and other animals during the Peace Walk. Venerable Pannakara Thero extended his thanks to the Maha Sangha, the people of Sri Lanka, including President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the security forces, as well as the veterinary and medical teams and all media institutions that contributed with great dedication.

He also expressed appreciation for the generosity, faith, and warm hospitality extended throughout the event. President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated that the aim is to sustain the Buddhist awakening created in Sri Lanka through the Peace Walk and to elevate the country as an island of peace and humanity.

On behalf of all Sri Lankans, he expressed gratitude for the dedication of Venerable Pannakara Thero towards this cause, as well as towards global peace, the PMD said.

Venerable Melpitiye Wimalakiththi Thero, Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning Dr Anil Jayantha Fernando, and Chairman of the National Crafts Council Sisira Amarabandu were also present at the occasion.