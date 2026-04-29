Suspected gunman linked to foreign-based underworld figure arrested in Homagama

A suspected gunman linked to an organized criminal known as “Homagama Gagana” who is currently residing overseas has been arrested by police.

The suspect was taken into custody yesterday (28) in Pitipana, Homagama by officers of the Western North Crimes Division. During the arrest, authorities recovered an Austrian-made firearm, a magazine, and five rounds of ammunition from his possession.

Police identified the suspect as a 41-year-old resident of Embilipitiya who had been temporarily residing in Pitipana.

Investigators believe he may be connected to multiple shooting incidents reported in Homagama, Padukka, Hanwella, Meegoda, Kosgama and Nawagamuwa.

According to police, the arrest was made using intelligence gathered during ongoing investigations into a drug trafficking network allegedly operated by “Konda Ranjith,” an organized criminal said to be in police custody in Dubai.

Authorities have so far arrested five suspects linked to the network and seized approximately 37 kilograms of narcotics, including heroin, with an estimated street value close to Rs. 500 million.

Special teams from the Western North Crimes Division are continuing investigations.