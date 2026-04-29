Sri Lanka Cricket placed under Sports Ministry control after Executive Committee resigns

The resignation of the Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), including its President Shammi Silva, has been accepted by the Minister of Sports.

Following the decision, all administrative functions of Sri Lanka Cricket have been temporarily brought under the purview of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, effective today, the Ministry said in a statement.

The move has been made under the powers vested in the Minister in accordance with Sections 31 and 34 of the Sports Act No. 25 of 1973.

The Ministry stated that a new committee will be appointed shortly to address the ongoing issues within Sri Lanka’s cricket administration and to implement structural reforms aimed at improving the governance of the sport.