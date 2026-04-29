Sri Lanka Cricket placed under Sports Ministry control after Executive Committee resigns

Sri Lanka Cricket placed under Sports Ministry control after Executive Committee resigns

April 29, 2026   12:07 pm

The resignation of the Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), including its President Shammi Silva, has been accepted by the Minister of Sports.

Following the decision, all administrative functions of Sri Lanka Cricket have been temporarily brought under the purview of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, effective today, the Ministry said in a statement.

The move has been made under the powers vested in the Minister in accordance with Sections 31 and 34 of the Sports Act No. 25 of 1973.

The Ministry stated that a new committee will be appointed shortly to address the ongoing issues within Sri Lanka’s cricket administration and to implement structural reforms aimed at improving the governance of the sport.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm