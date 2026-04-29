Price of wheat flour increased by Rs. 5

The price of wheat flour will be increased with effect from today (29), the Prima Ceylon (Pvt) Limited has announced.

Accordingly, the company has decided to increase the price of a kilogram of Prima wheat flour by Rs. 5.

The company stated that the price revision was necessitated by the increase in transportation costs.

With the latest adjustment, the price of a kilogram of wheat flour, which previously stood at Rs. 220, has now been increased to Rs. 225.