South Korean appeals court gives 7-year jail term to former President Yoon in arrest obstruction case

A South Korean appeals court on Wednesday gave a seven-year jail term to former President Yoon Suk Yeol on ⁠charges including obstructing investigators trying to execute an arrest warrant since his short-lived 2024 martial law declaration.

The Seoul High Court delivered ⁠the ruling in a televised hearing, the first decision by a ⁠special court division set up to handle cases ⁠linked to Yoon’s martial law ⁠bid in December 2024.

Source: Reuters

-- Agencies