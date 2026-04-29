Sri Lanka and Indonesia consider granting visa exemption for diplomatic and official passport holders

Sri Lanka and Indonesia have held discussions to grant visa exemption for diplomatic and official passport holders of both countries.

The proposal was deliberated during a visit of the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia, Muhammad Anis Matta, who undertook an official visit to Sri Lanka, at the invitation of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Employment Arun Hemachandra.

During the visit, Vice Minister Matta held bilateral discussions with Deputy Minister Hemachandra.

Welcoming the Indonesian Vice Minister, Deputy Minister Hemachandra commented on the longstanding friendship between the two countries and reiterated Sri Lanka’s commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Vice Minister Matta noted the importance of enhancing economic engagement, particularly by identifying ways and means of increasing the existing trade volume to a higher level.

The two sides agreed on the importance of holding bilateral political consultations at an early date and exchanging high-level visits to foster closer engagement, with a view to elevating bilateral relations to the level of a strategic partnership in the years ahead, the Foreign Ministry said.

The two sides also discussed initiatives focused on promoting greater people-to-people connectivity, maritime collaboration, and cultural exchanges between the two countries in the broader context of unlocking untapped potential. Vice Minister Matta also paid a courtesy call on Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

At the meeting, both sides noted that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Bilateral Political Consultations and an Agreement on Visa Exemption for Diplomatic and Official Passport holders between the two countries had reached the final stages of the relevant processes.

They expressed hope that both agreements could be concluded in the near future and that the Bilateral Political Consultations and Joint Commission meeting could be held at an early date. The two sides also exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest and reiterated their shared commitment to upholding peace, stability, and sustainable development in the region.

In view of the upcoming 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and Indonesia in 2027, both sides agreed on the importance of exchanging high-level visits, the statement said.

During his visit, Vice Minister Matta also held a meeting with Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs Dr. Hiniduma Sunil Senevi.

The Ambassador of Indonesia to Sri Lanka, senior officials of the Foreign Ministry of Indonesia, and senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism of Sri Lanka were also associated with the meetings.