Electric train services under Colombo suburban railway project to commence next year

A discussion between President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and officials of the Ministry of Transport and Highways was held today (29) at the Presidential Secretariat on the modernisation of railway services in the Colombo suburban area and related plans.

The Colombo Suburban Railway Project was discussed in detail during the meeting, the President’s Media Division said in a statement.

Under the project, plans were considered to commence an electric train service in the first phase on the Kelani Valley Line from Maradana to Makumbura, the Main Line from Colombo Fort to Ragama and the Coastal Line from Colombo Fort to Panadura. Extensive discussions were also held on funding arrangements for the project, as well as potential challenges that may arise during its implementation, the PMD noted.

Discussions were also held on plans to introduce electric train services in parallel with the existing railway system in the future. Consideration was further given to the restoration of railway infrastructure by adopting standard gauge in place of the existing broad gauge on railway lines. It was also decided that the project will be commenced in early next year.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Transport, Highways and Urban Development Bimal Rathnayake, Deputy Minister of Transport and Highways Prasanna Gunasena, Senior Additional Secretary to the President Kapila Janaka Bandara, Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development Dr Harshana Sooriyaapperuma and Secretary to the Ministry of Transport, Highways and Urban Development Senior Professor Kapila C.K. Perera. A group of senior officials from the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Transport and Highways were also present.