Russian Health Minister to visit Sri Lanka

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko and a delegation will arrive in Sri Lanka on May 3 for a three-day official visit.

During the visit, the Russian delegation will hold discussions with the Minister of Health and Mass Media Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa on strengthening relations and cooperation between Russia and Sri Lanka in the health sector.

The delegation is also scheduled to hold talks with Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Minister Vijitha Herath, according to the Ministry of Health and Mass Media.

On May 4, the Russian Health Minister and his delegation will visit the Colombo National Hospital and the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Colombo. The two countries also intend to reach agreements between their health ministries.

The visit is expected to focus on expanding cooperation in several areas of the health sector, including pharmaceuticals and medical equipment, specialist medical training and advanced training, academic cooperation such as exchanges and joint courses, Ayurveda, and health tourism.

The Russian Health Minister and his delegation will also hold discussions and exchange views with representatives from different sectors of Sri Lanka’s health service, the statement said.

Murashko and his delegation are scheduled to leave Sri Lanka on May 5.