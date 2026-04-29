Case against ex-President Ranil adjourned till July, CID ordered to submit progress report

The Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court today (29) ordered the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to submit a progress report on an ongoing investigation into a complaint filed against former President Ranil Wickremesinghe and former Presidential Secretary Saman Ekanayake over alleged misappropriation of public funds.

The court issued the directive during proceedings into the matter, instructing the CID to present the relevant progress report on July 8.

Additional Solicitor General Dileepa Peeris, appearing on behalf of the prosecution, informed the court that steps would be taken to file indictments against the suspects before that date, said Ada Derana reporter.

Furthermore, Dileepa Peeris stated that authorities are currently examining whether to name Dr. Maithree Wickremesinghe, the wife of former President Ranil Wickremesinghe, as a suspect in connection with the complaint.

The complaint pertains to allegations of misuse of state resources, which are currently under investigation by the CID.

Further proceedings are expected after the submission of the investigative progress report to court.