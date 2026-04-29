Around 20 injured after bus plunges into precipice in Hatton

At least 20 people have sustained injuries in an accident after a passenger transport bus veered off the road and plunged into a precipice this afternoon (29) in the Wataragala Estate area on the Hatton–Dikoya main road.

It is reported that the bus involved in the accident was travelling from Dayagama to Hatton, said Ada Derana reporter.

The Hatton Police stated that around 20 individuals, including school students, were admitted to the District Base Hospital, Dickoya.

The accident occurred at around 3:00 p.m. in the Battalgalla Estate area of Dickoya, along the Hatton–Fordyce main road.

The accident is believed to have occurred when the bus attempted to give way to another vehicle, causing it to veer off the road and plunge approximately 25 feet down a precipice.

A medical officer at the District Base Hospital, Dickoya, confirmed that nearly 20 injured persons have been admitted, with several reported to be in critical condition.

According to the Hatton Police, who are conducting further investigations, approximately 35 passengers were on board at the time of the incident.

Both the driver and the conductor of the bus are among those who sustained injuries, said Ada Derana reporter.