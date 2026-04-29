Dambulla restaurant fined for selling bottled water at inflated prices

The Dambulla Magistrate’s Court today (29) imposed a fine of Rs. 510,000 on a restaurant in the Dambulla area for selling bottled drinking water, which were passed their expiry date, at a price exceeding the maximum retail price.

A raid conducted by the Matale District Office of the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) revealed that the restaurant in question had sold a bottle of water marked with a maximum retail price of Rs. 70 for the price of Rs. 100.

Authorities also confirmed that the bottled water sold had exceeded its labelled expiry date.