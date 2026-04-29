Ex-MP Eran Wickramaratne appointed chairman of SLC interim committee

An interim committee headed by former Member of Parliament Eran Wickramaratne has been appointed to run Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) following the resignation of SLC president Shammi Silva and his Executive Committee.

Former SJB parliamentarian Eran Wickramaratne has been appointed as the Chairman of the new Sri Lanka Cricket Restructuring Committee (Interim Committee) by Sports Minister Sunil Kumara Gamage at the ministry premises this evening (29).

The Members of the Sri Lanka Cricket Restructuring Committee:

Eran Wickramaratne - (Chairman)

Roshan Mahanama

Kumar Sangakkara

Thushira Radella

Sidath Wettimuny

Ms. Avanthi Colombage

Prakash Schaffter

Upul Kumarapperuma

Dinal Philips

Sri Lanka’s government took control of the island’s cricket board on Wednesday, saying it was a temporary measure designed to pave the way for “structural reforms”.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is the country’s wealthiest sporting body but has been plagued by allegations of corruption and mismanagement.

Four-time SLC president Shammi Silva resigned on Tuesday, along with his entire committee, after the government intervened.

“The president of Sri Lanka Cricket, Mr Shammi Silva, has tendered his resignation from the post, effective today,” an SLC media release said, adding that the office-bearers and members of the executive committee had also tendered their resignations and the decisions had been communicated to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and sports minister Sunil Kumara Gamage.

Silva first assumed the presidency in February 2019, succeeding Thilanga Sumathipala, who himself was no stranger to allegations. Initially seen as a Sumathipala loyalist, Silva went on to consolidate his position, winning four consecutive terms, three of which were uncontested.

“All administrative functions of Sri Lanka Cricket will be temporarily brought under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, effective today,” the sports ministry said today.

A committee will be appointed shortly “to address the current issues in cricket and implement structural reforms”, it added.

Former investment banker and opposition politician Eran Wickramaratne had been widely tipped to be named new head of the interim committee.

World governing body the International Cricket Council (ICC) has a zero-tolerance policy toward government interference in cricket administration and has historically viewed any state-appointed body - whether an interim committee or a competent authority - as a breach of Article 2.4 (D).

The ICC suspended Sri Lanka for two months in 2023-2024 citing political interference in the running of the national board.

Sri Lanka made an early exit from the T20 World Cup, which it co-hosted with India in February–March.