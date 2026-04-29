Hatton bus crash: One succumbs to injuries, over 30 hospitalised

One person has succumbed to injuries after a private bus veered off the road and plunged nearly 35 feet down a precipice in the Battalgalla Estate area of Dickoya along the Hatton - Fordyce main road today (29), Police Media Division said.

The private bus, travelling from Dayagama to Hatton, had reportedly attempted to give way to another vehicle when the accident occurred.

Police stated that approximately 40 passengers were on board at the time, and 34 individuals, including the driver, were admitted to the District Base Hospital, Dickoya.

One male passenger succumbed to his injuries after admission to hospital, while another, who sustained serious injuries, was transferred to the Kandy National Hospital for further treatment, police said.

The deceased has been identified as a 70-year-old resident of Hatton, police said.

According to the Police Media Division, among those injured are 17 adult males, 14 adult females, a 12-year-old boy, and a 4-year-old girl.

Hatton Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.