Eran Wickremaratne steps down from SJB committees

Former Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Member of Parliament Eran Wickremaratne has resigned from the party’s Working Committee and Management Committee after assuming duties as Chairman of the Restructuring Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), SJB General Secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara said.

Wickramaratne was appointed as the Chairman of the new SLC Restructuring Committee (Interim Committee) by Sports Minister Sunil Kumara Gamage at the ministry premises today (29).

The move comes in the wake of significant developments within SLC, after its President Shammi Silva and the entire Executive Committee tendered their resignations, which were subsequently accepted by the Minister of Sports Sunil Kumara Gamage.

Following these resignations, all administrative functions of SLC have been temporarily brought under the purview of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.