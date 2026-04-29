Hegseth defends Iran war in US Congress, says it is not a quagmire

Hegseth defends Iran war in US Congress, says it is not a quagmire

April 29, 2026   10:29 pm

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth sought to defend the Iran war in fiery remarks to Congress on Wednesday, saying it was not a quagmire and attacking Democratic lawmakers as “feckless” for criticizing the unpopular conflict.

Hegseth was testifying before Congress for the first time since the U.S. and Israel launched a ⁠war against Iran on February 28 that has led to a surge in gasoline prices.

Trump’s popularity has taken a pounding since the conflict began and just 34% of Americans approve of the U.S. conflict with Iran, down from 36% in mid-April and 38% in mid-March, the Reuters/Ipsos poll found.

Democrats peppered ⁠Hegseth with questions about the open-ended conflict, with Rep. John Garamendi of California calling it a “quagmire” and “political and economic disaster at every level.”

Hegseth responded angrily.

“You call it ⁠a quagmire, handing propaganda to our enemies? Shame on you for that statement,” Hegseth said in response to Garamendi, and slammed “reckless, ⁠feckless, and defeatist” Congressional Democrats.

“Don’t say: ‘I support the troops on one hand, and then a two-month ⁠mission is a quagmire.’ ... Who are you cheering for here? Who you pulling for?”

Source: Reuters

--Agencies

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