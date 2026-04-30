Fairly heavy rainfall above 50 mm expected in some parts of the island

Fairly heavy rainfall above 50 mm expected in some parts of the island

April 30, 2026   05:46 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the most parts of the island after 1.00 pm today (30), the Department of Meteorology said. 

Fairly heavy rainfall above 50 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Northcentral provinces and in Trincomalee district. 

Showers are likely at some places in Southern province and in Kalutara district during the morning too, the Met. Department said. 

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, North-central and Uva provinces. 

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

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