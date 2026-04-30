Govt. seek to establish Central Highlands Protection Authority promptly

Govt. seek to establish Central Highlands Protection Authority promptly

April 30, 2026   06:40 am

A discussion to review the progress of the process to establish a new authority for the protection and restoration of the Central Highlands has been held yesterday (29) at the Presidential Secretariat, under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The President emphasised the urgent need to safeguard and rebuild the Central Highlands, following the significant damage caused by landslides triggered by the recent ‘Cyclone Ditwah,’ the President’s Media Division (PMD) said. 

Accordingly, a decision has been taken to establish a dedicated authority to address environmental issues in the upper catchment areas and to ensure the protection of the Central Highlands. 

The progress of the process, including the required legal provisions, was reviewed in detail and proposals and views were also presented, the statement said. 

Taking into account all proposals and observations the President instructed officials to expedite the necessary follow-up action.

The new authority will be entrusted with the environmental restoration and management of Sri Lanka’s upper catchment areas. It will also facilitate institutional coordination to achieve key objectives, including national water security and food security, disaster risk reduction, economic and energy efficiency, climate change adaptation and mitigation, as well as natural capital accounting, it added.

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