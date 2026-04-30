In line with International Workers’ Day, which falls tomorrow (01), numerous May Day rallies, processions, meetings, and celebrations have been organized across many parts of the island.

Accordingly, Sri Lanka Police have implemented special security measures and a traffic management plan for Colombo in view of these events.

According to police, the main rallies, parades, and celebrations will be centered in Colombo, while various institutions and organizations have also arranged commemorative events in several other parts of the country.

The Police Media Division stated that all police stations have been instructed to ensure a peaceful environment for these May Day events, while also maintaining security, traffic control, road safety, and the smooth flow of regular vehicular movement.

Senior Deputy Inspectors General in charge of provinces have also been directed by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to take necessary measures regarding rallies and meetings held outside Colombo.

Meanwhile, details of the venues and routes for rallies and processions organized by political parties and trade unions in Colombo are as follows:

Special security and traffic plan in Colombo for May Day rallies - Police by Adaderana Online