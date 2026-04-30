The Chairman of the newly appointed Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Transformation Committee, Eran Wickramaratne, has stated that the committee’s immediate priority is a complete overhaul of Sri Lanka Cricket’s governance structure, alongside the implementation of the proposed new constitution.

In a statement issued, Eran Wickramaratne has stated that he accepted the position as Chairman of the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Transformation Committee following an invitation extended by the President and Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Sunil Kumara Gamage.

He further noted that the decision to assume the role, effective from yesterday (29), was made after holding extensive discussions with former cricketers and team captains.

In his statement, Eran Wickramaratne stated:

‘‘I am privileged to lead a nine-member committee of individuals with impeccable integrity and expertise. This team—comprising Mr. Sidath Wettimuny, Mr. Roshan Mahanama, Mr. Kumar Sangakkara, Mr. Prakash Schaffter, Mr. Thushira Radella, Ms. Avanthi Colombage, Mr. Upul Kumarapperuma, and Mr. Dinal Philips—brings together a rare synthesis of cricketing excellence, corporate management, and legal acumen.

As a committee, we share a singular, sincere commitment: to restore the pride and performance of Sri Lankan cricket. We will realize this vision through two fundamental pillars:

1. Improved Governance

Our immediate priority is a total overhaul of the governance framework at SLC. The cornerstone of this effort will be the implementation of the proposed new constitution, ensuring it serves as a robust, modern foundation for the sport. We are committed to absolute compliance with International Cricket Council (ICC) regulations while embedding transparency, anti-corruption, and professionalism into the organization’s DNA. By fostering a culture of meritocracy and fiscal responsibility, we intend to rebuild the public’s trust in SLC.

2. Excellence on the Field

Administrative excellence is the bedrock of athletic success. We will focus on establishing the structures, world-class facilities, and incentive models necessary to empower our national teams. Our goal is to enable our players to consistently deliver world-class performances and elevate Sri Lanka back to the top tier of international rankings.

I have been passionate about the sport, both during and after my days as a cricketer at the school and club levels. To have the opportunity to lead a turnaround in our nation’s cricketing fortunes is a profound honour, and one I do not take lightly."

He further added that he expects the support and constructive feedback of the Sri Lankan cricket fans and pledged to do his utmost to reward their immense passion with quantifiable and lasting results.