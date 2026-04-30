Court postpones verdict in 4 corruption cases against ex-Dy Minister Sarana Gunawardena

Court postpones verdict in 4 corruption cases against ex-Dy Minister Sarana Gunawardena

April 30, 2026   12:02 pm

The Colombo High Court has postponed the announcement of verdicts in four cases filed by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) against former Deputy Minister Sarana Gunawardena, who is accused of corruption.

The verdicts, which were initially scheduled to be delivered today (30) by Colombo High Court Judge Mohamed Mihail, have now been deferred to May 26, 2026. 

The cases were filed by the Bribery Commission alleging that Gunawardena caused financial losses to the government in 2006 while serving as Chairman of the National Lotteries Board. The charges relate to the hiring of vehicles on a lease basis for the institution during his tenure.

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