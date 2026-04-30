Finance Ministry to brief Parliament on alleged USD 2.5 million theft by hackers

The Ministry of Finance is set to make a special statement in Parliament regarding the alleged misplacement of USD 2.5 million.

According to ministry sources, Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning Anil Jayantha is expected to deliver the statement on May 05, 2026.

Meanwhile, Finance Ministry Secretary Harshana Suriyapperuma is scheduled to appear before the Committee on Public Finance (COPF) today (30) at 1.00 p.m. to provide explanations regarding the incident. The appearance follows a request made by COPF Chairman Dr. Harsha de Silva.

Accordingly, Senior officials of the Ministry of Finance, including the Secretary, are expected to be questioned by the committee on the alleged misplacement of USD 2.5 million.

However, earlier reports indicated that the Treasury Secretary had informed the committee in writing yesterday (29) that he would be unable to appear before COPF. Responding to this, Deputy Minister of Mass Media Kaushalya Ariyaratne stated that the Treasury Secretary had not refused to appear before the Committee on Public Finance.