Israeli navy intercepts Global Sumud Flotilla vessels heading to Gaza

The Israeli navy intercepted vessels from the Global Sumud Flotilla in international waters late Wednesday as they headed toward Gaza to break a blockade on the enclave.

The Global Sumud Flotilla said Israeli military boats surrounded the convoy in international waters near the Greek island of Crete, adding that communications were jammed and contact was lost with 11 vessels.

It said Israeli naval forces were alongside the boats and pointing weapons at those on board, stressing that ‘‘the Israeli navy cannot silence voices demanding justice."

The flotilla also called on governments to act to protect its vessels and hold Israel accountable.

Israeli Army Radio said naval forces had started taking control of flotilla vessels bound for Gaza far from Israel’s coast.

It added that Israeli forces had so far seized seven of the flotilla vessels near Crete.

Israeli army sources also told the public broadcaster KAN that the military had begun taking control of the flotilla in what it described as the farthest operation carried out so far by the Israeli navy against flotillas attempting to break the blockade on Gaza.

The flotilla, carrying humanitarian aid for Gaza, aims to break Israel’s blockade and open a humanitarian corridor by sea.

The move came hours after Hebrew media reported that Israel was preparing to intercept the flotilla, which includes around 100 boats in total carrying nearly 1,000 activists from several countries.

Israel has imposed a blockade on the Gaza Strip since 2007, leaving about 1.5 million Palestinians out of roughly 2.4 million homeless after their homes were destroyed during the war.

Source: Anadolu Agency

--Agencies