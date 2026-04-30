Treasury Secretary arrives in parliament to appear before COPF

The Secretary to the Treasury Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma has arrived at the Parliamentary Complex, a short while ago, to appear before the Committee on Public Finance (COPF).

The Committee on Public Finance is slated to convene today under the chairmanship of MP Dr. Harsha de Silva to inquire into the misplacement of a payment of USD 2.5 million from Treasury funds, allegedly due to hackers breaching a computer system at the Finance Ministry.

It was previously reported that the Treasury Secretary is scheduled to appear before the committee at 1.00 p.m. today (30), following summons by the COPF to him and other Finance Ministry officials.