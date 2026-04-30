Finance Ministry official interdicted over $2.5M cyber fraud dies by suicide

An Assistant Director at the External Resources Department of the Finance Ministry, who had been interdicted over the alleged theft of USD 2.5 million by hackers, has died by apparent suicide at his residence in Kuliyapitiya, the police said.

Police said that he is believed to have taken his own life by slitting an artery with a sharp object in the garden of his residence in Kuliyapitiya.

The Ministry of Finance had recently taken steps to suspend the deceased and three other officials in connection with the incident of the misplacement of a payment of USD 2.5 million from Treasury funds, allegedly due to hackers breaching a computer system at the ministry.

Meanwhile, it is reported said that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had notified the official in question on two occasions to appear before the CID to record a statement regarding this incident.

However, he had failed to appear before the CID on either occasion.

The CID is currently investigating the missing payment, which had been made as part of a debt settlement linked to a USD 22.9 million loan from the Australian government, after it had not reached its intended recipient and had instead been diverted to hackers.

The Ministry of Finance had lodged complaints with relevant law enforcement agencies regarding the cyber breach while Treasury Secretary Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma had stated that investigations revealed the hackers had gained access to the system through email, adding that efforts are underway to recover the funds.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available for immediate support:

- For emergencies contact National Mental Health Helpline 1926

- Sumithrayo: +94 11 2 682535/+94 11 2 682570

- CCCline: 1333 (toll free)