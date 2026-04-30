Sri Lanka introduces laws for Buddhist monks seeking to travel abroad after major drug bust

The Sri Lankan government has decided to make it mandatory for Buddhist monks travelling abroad to obtain recommendations from their respective senior monk (Guru Hamuduruwo), the regional Buddhist leader, and the Mahanayaka Thero of their respective Nikaya.

Deputy Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, Gamagedara Dissanayake stated that although this law had been enacted previously, it had not been strictly implemented in recent times.

He stated that following a discussion held between President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and the Registrar Theros, it was emphasized that this requirement is essential moving forward and that the Mahanayaka Theros have also been briefed regarding the matter.

The Deputy Minister made these remarks while outlining the government’s stance in relation to a recent incident involving arrest of 22 Sri Lankan Buddhist monks returning from Thailand while in possession of large quantities of narcotics at the BIA.

Meanwhile, he stated that a comprehensive discussion was held yesterday (29) between Registrar Theros, the Attorney General, and officials of the Ministry of Buddhasasana, focusing on urgent amendments to the Buddhist Temporalities Ordinance.

Consequently, further discussions were held to grant the authority to take action in such instances to a committee led by the Mahanayaka Theros, in accordance with Sections 41 and 42 of the said Ordinance.