SC rules Sub-Inspectors fundamental rights violated, orders compensation

SC rules Sub-Inspectors fundamental rights violated, orders compensation

April 30, 2026   07:34 pm

The Supreme Court has ruled that the fundamental human rights of a Police Sub-Inspector (SI) were violated in when he was brutally assaulted during an incident that took place in 2022.

The case was heard based on a Fundamental Rights (FR) petition filed by a Sub-Inspector who had been attached to the Gampaha Police Station, and the judgment was delivered with the concurrence of the judge bench.

Accordingly, the court ordered three Police Inspectors who were found responsible for carrying out the assault to pay a total compensation of Rs. 1.5 million to the petitioner, with each of them to pay Rs. 500,000 from their personal funds.

Furthermore, the court has decided that the decision taken to suspend the petitioner following the incident was illegal and that his fundamental rights have also been violated by this.

Additionally, the then Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Gampaha was also directed to pay Rs. 50,000 as compensation from his personal funds to the petitioner.

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