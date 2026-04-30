Special police security deployed for May Day celebrations

Sri Lanka Police have announced that special security arrangements will be in place tomorrow (01) as political parties and organizations prepare to hold May Day rallies and meetings in several parts of the island, including Colombo, to mark International Workers’ Day.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) in charge of Traffic Control and Road Safety, W.P.J. Senadheera, stated that comprehensive traffic and security plans have been implemented to ensure public safety during the events.

DIG Senadheera further stated:

“All traffic and road security arrangements have been prepared for the May Day rallies and meetings. Special security measures have been put in place, with deployments made based on intelligence reports. Accordingly, security personnel, including Intelligence Officers, have been assigned for duty.

“Adequate security will be provided to participants of the relevant parties attending these May Day rallies, meetings, and related events. All plans have been prepared under the supervision of Divisional Officers and DIGs of the respective provinces for the May Day meetings and rallies, where large numbers of people will gather.”