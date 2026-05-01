Fairly heavy rainfall above 50 mm expected in some parts of the island

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the most parts of the island after 1.00 pm, the Department of Meteorology said.

Fairly heavy rainfalls above 50 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and North-Central provinces.

Showers are likely in coastal areas of Western and Southern provinces during the morning too, the Met. Department said.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, North-Central and Uva provinces.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.