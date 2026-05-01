May Day rallies underway islandwide, Colombo at centre as special police security deployed

May Day rallies underway islandwide, Colombo at centre as special police security deployed

May 1, 2026   10:43 am

Political parties across Sri Lanka have organized a series of rallies, meetings and other events today (01) to mark International Workers’ Day, with several major events centered in Colombo.

Accordingly, the ruling National People’s Power (NPP) has planned to hold 21 May Day rallies across 21 districts this year.

Meanwhile, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is scheduled to attend rallies in Nuwara Eliya and Maharagama.

The opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) will hold its May Day rally at the P.D. Sirisena Grounds in Maligawatte, while the ‘Sarvajana Balaya’ has organized its event at the Henry Pedris Grounds in Colombo. 

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) will hold its rally at Campbell Park in Borella, and the Frontline Socialist Party (FSP) has arranged a May Day rally at Hyde Park in Colombo.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Police have implemented special security arrangements and traffic plans centered in Colombo and other cities to ensure public safety during the May Day parades and rallies, as large crowds are expected to participate in the events.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.05.01

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.05.01

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.05.01

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm