21-year-old arrested with Ice and heroin in Madampitiya

A 21-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with the possession of ‘Ice’ (Crystal Methamphetamine) and heroin, following a raid conducted in the Ranmuthu Sewana area within the Madampitiya Police Division.

The arrest was carried out by officers of the Walana Central Anti-Vice Striking Unit last night (30), police said.

During the operation, officers recovered 33 grams and 210 milligrams of ‘Ice’, 17 grams and 570 milligrams of heroin in the suspect’s possession, police said.

Police also seized Rs. 135,500, believed to be proceeds from drug trafficking, officials said.

The suspect, a resident of Colombo 15, was subsequently handed over to the Madampitiya Police Station for further investigations.

Madampitiya Police are conducting further investigations into this incident.