Special JMO panel appointed for interdicted Finance Ministry officials post-mortem

Special JMO panel appointed for interdicted Finance Ministry officials post-mortem

May 1, 2026   01:19 pm

A panel of four Judicial Medical Consultants has been appointed to conduct the post-mortem examination of the Assistant Director of the Finance Ministry’s Department of External Resources, who had been under suspension over allegations related to the misappropriation of Treasury funds, the Secretary to the Ministry of Health said.

The Assistant Director of the External Resources Department of the Ministry of Finance, Ranga Rajapaksa, was found dead under suspicious circumstances at his residence in Kuliyapitiya yesterday (30).

According to police, Rajapaksa’s body was discovered in the garden of his residence after his daughter noticed him lying there and alerted family members. 

Officers who arrived at the scene observed a large bloodstain near a banana tree, while injuries, including three cuts to one leg and another to his arm, were noted. A small knife was also recovered from the vicinity of the body.

Authorities have launched a full investigation, treating the incident as a suspicious death, with inquiries underway to determine whether it was a homicide, suicide or accidental. 

The Kuliyapitiya Magistrate visited the scene and conducted a magisterial inquiry yesterday.

The body has been taken to the Kuliyapitiya Teaching Hospital for a post-mortem examination, police said.

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