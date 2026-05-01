Circular issued to regularize casual-substitute public sector employees with permanent appointments

The Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government has issued Circular No. 11/2026, introducing a mechanism to grant permanent appointments to employees recruited to public sector institutions on a temporary, casual, substitute, contract, or relief basis.

Accordingly, the circular has been forwarded to Secretaries of Ministries, Chief Secretaries of Provinces, Heads of Departments, as well as Heads of State Corporations and Statutory Boards for implementation.

At a recent media briefing held to announce Cabinet decisions, Cabinet Spokesman, Minister Nalinda Jayatissa stated that with this decision, approval will be given to approximately 9,800 employees to obtain permanent appointments.

As stated in the 2026 Budget Proposals, the following is the procedure to be followed in relation to the employees currently serving on a temporary, casual (on daily wages), substitute, contract or relief basis in institutions in the public sector and employees who, after having served on temporary, casual (on daily wages), substitute, contract or relief basis, have received permanent appointments in accordance with the provisions of the circulars, but whose appointments are not formal.

See below for the full Circular 11/2026:

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