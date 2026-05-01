Large groundwater source discovered in Urubokka, easing drinking water crisis

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) said that it has discovered a large groundwater source in the Mananketiya area of Urubokka, offering a potential solution to the severe drinking water shortage affecting the area.

The discovery was made yesterday (30), with officials stating that the discovered new source will help address the acute drinking water crisis faced by tens of thousands of residents within the Pasgoda Pradeshiya Sabha area in the Matara District.

The residents of the area had raised concerns that water levels in Urubokka wells were depleting even during minor droughts, leading to drinking water shortages.

They also alleged that water distribution through bowsers, typically used as a temporary relief measure, had not been adequately implemented this time.

As a result, daily life in several areas, including Urubokka town, Dampahala Road, Hulankanda Road, Heegoda Road, Amuhengoda, Horagasmandiya, Katuwana Road and Keerapitiya Road, was severely disrupted.

Moreover, the daily activities of Heegoda Hospital and schools in Hulankanda, Pattigala, Keerapitiya, Ginnaliya and Beralapanathara were also affected.

According to the Pasgoda Pradeshiya Sabha, over 50,000 people from 10,000 families were impacted by the water shortage.

In this context, the NWSDB’s Geologist in charge of the Southern Province, Indrajith Gamage, stated that it was possible to discover this large groundwater source upon a request made by the Pasgoda Pradeshiya Sabha.