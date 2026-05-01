MP Dilith Jayaweera accuses govt of misusing state power against working class

The leader of ‘Sarvajana Balaya’, Member of Parliament Dilith Jayaweera, stated that the “theatrical politics” of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has no future and alleged that the current administration has become one of the most corrupt governments within a short period of time.

He made these remarks while addressing the Sarvajana Balaya May Day rally held today (01) at the Henry Pedris Ground.

MP Jayaweera stated that human capital is the greatest asset contributing to a country’s development and that a strong entrepreneurial state is built by working people.

However, he said this year’s May Day was being commemorated in a tragic atmosphere and alleged that no previous government had used state power against the working class in such a manner.

Speaking further, he referred to the recent death of a Treasury official and alleged that the incident occurred amid claims that hackers had stolen millions of dollars.

“Sri Lanka is marking this May Day in a tragic environment. A Treasury official has died amid allegations that hackers stole millions of dollars, and the official who disclosed information regarding the incident died under suspicious circumstances,” he claimed.

He further alleged that the government had continuously acted against working people since assuming office.

“From the day this government came to power until this recent death, it has consistently targeted working people. No other government has used state power against the working class in this manner,” he said.

Referring to trade union issues, MP Jayaweera alleged that employees of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) had been warned against engaging in trade union action.

He also claimed that the current administration had undermined the principles of the traditional leftist movement in Sri Lanka.

“The leftist movement has historically represented the ordinary people of this country. Those involved in trade union struggles did not act for personal gain. However, this government has destroyed those ideals,” he said.

MP Jayaweera stated that Sarvajana Balaya aims to introduce a new political movement and pledged to unite people regardless of race, religion, or caste.

Commenting further on the government, he alleged that President Dissanayake’s political approach lacked credibility and criticised the handling of the Batalanda report debate in Parliament.

“There is no future for Anura Kumara’s theatrical politics. The Batalanda report was brought to Parliament and debated, but the issue has since disappeared from public discussion,” he claimed.

“The government is being run jointly by Anura and Ranil. I urge the public to understand this fraudulent political arrangement. Many did not believe the claim that the book belongs to Ranil while only the cover belongs to Anura,” he said.

He further alleged that the present administration was functioning as a “proxy government” supported by various local and foreign interests.

“This government can no longer claim to be an uncorrupt administration. It has become one of the most corrupt governments within a very short period,” he alleged.

MP Jayaweera also stated that Sarvajana Balaya seeks to build a developed Sri Lanka and create new opportunities for young people considering migration.

“Our objective is to build a developed Sri Lanka and create hope for the younger generation. We aim to establish a political and economic environment that supports national development,” he said.

Concluding his address, MP Jayaweera expressed confidence that Sarvajana Balaya would eventually come to power and urged supporters to engage with the public and raise awareness at the grassroots level.