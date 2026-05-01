Seven-year-old boy sets world record with 29km swim from Sri Lanka to India

Seven-year-old swimmer Ishank from Ranchi has achieved a rare feat by crossing a challenging sea route between Sri Lanka and India, setting a new world record at a very young age.

The young swimmer from Dhurwa in Ranchi created history by swimming nearly 29 kilometres from Talaimannar in Sri Lanka to Dhanushkodi in India across the dangerous Palk Strait in just 9 hours and 50 minutes. With this, he has become the youngest swimmer in the world to cross the route and has set a new world record.

This achievement was completed on April 30, 2026. It is the result of rigorous training, discipline and strong determination. For this feat, he has been awarded the Youngest and Fastest Palk Strait Swimmer world record certificate by the Universal Records Forum.

To achieve this goal, Ishank practised for 4 to 5 hours daily at the Dhurwa Dam in Ranchi. He received special training under the guidance of his coaches Aman Kumar Jaiswal and Bajrang Kumar. His achievement has brought pride to Jharkhand and the entire country.

Ishank, a Class 3 student of DAV Shyamali in Ranchi, has also been praised by his school. The school principal said that Ishank Singh’s achievement is a matter of pride for the school, the city of Ranchi and the entire country, adding that setting a world record at such a young age by facing challenging sea conditions reflects extraordinary courage, discipline and determination.

He further said that Ishank has proved that with dedication and proper guidance, any goal can be achieved, and wished him a bright future.

The principal also said that performing such a brave act at such a young age is unique and his success will inspire other students, making it a proud moment for the school.

Source: NDTV

--Agencies