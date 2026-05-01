Ex-President Ranil Wickremesinghe extends greetings to SJB May Day Rally

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe has issued a congratulatory message to the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) on the occasion of its May Day rally held today (01).

The SJB May Day rally, led by Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa, is scheduled to commence this afternoon at the P.D. Sirisena Ground in Maligawatta.

In his message extending best wishes for the rally, the former President stated that the recent period has clearly revealed what he described as the true nature of the current government, which he characterized as being associated with theft, fraud, corruption, and intimidation.

He cited the coal scam and the alleged recent US$2.5 million loss at the General Treasury as examples of large-scale financial irregularities.

Wickremesinghe further stated that the slogan adopted by the SJB is appropriate in the current political context and expressed the view that it should be taken down to the grassroots level.

He also suggested that the theme be implemented through local government bodies, including Pradeshiya Sabhas, Urban Councils, and Municipal Councils.

Additionally, the former President reminded party members to continue the work of the committee appointed to explore a joint political path between the United National Party (UNP) and the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB).

The letter of felicitation was addressed to SJB General Secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara.