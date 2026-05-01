Wasantha Mudalige alleges govt plan to hand over biometric data to Indian company

Wasantha Mudalige alleges govt plan to hand over biometric data to Indian company

May 1, 2026   05:00 pm

Former Convener of the Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF), Wasantha Mudalige, has claimed that there is a plan to hand over the biometric data (fingerprints and iris scans) of Sri Lankan citizens to an Indian company.

Speaking to the media, he claimed that authority over the biometric data system used for National Identity Cards has been granted to India.

He further noted that since 2012, more than Rs. 5.6 billion has been spent on software development for the electronic identity card project, and that the project could be completed with an additional Rs. 600 million.

Mudalige also alleged that steps were taken during the 2021 administration to incorporate Indian involvement in the implementation of the project.

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