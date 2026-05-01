Sri Lanka and Nepal reaffirm bilateral ties during Ambassadors farewell call on PM

Sri Lanka and Nepal reaffirm bilateral ties during Ambassadors farewell call on PM

May 1, 2026   05:02 pm

The Ambassador of Nepal to Sri Lanka, Dr. Purna Bahadur Nepali, paid a farewell courtesy call on Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya at the Temple Trees premises.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister conveyed sincere appreciation for the dedicated service and valuable contributions towards strengthening the longstanding bilateral relations between Sri Lanka and Nepal during the tenure of Dr. Purna Bahadur Nepali, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

Both parties reaffirmed the longstanding bilateral relations between the two countries, which are based on shared cultural, religious, and historical linkages.

The Prime Minister also reaffirmed Sri Lanka’s commitment to further deepening bilateral relations with Nepal and enhancing cooperation for the mutual benefit of both nations, the statement said.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary to the Prime Minister, Pradeep Saputhanthri, Additional Secretary Sagarika Bogahawatta, and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism.

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