Probe launched into fire at Kalutara Inland Revenue Dept office

The Department of Inland Revenue (IRD) states that police and relevant authorities have launched investigations into the fire that broke out at the Kalutara Regional Office.

The Commissioner General of Inland Revenue, Rukdevi Fernando, noted that the fire, which occurred last night, caused no damage or disruption to the data systems used for tax operations.

She further stated that measures are being taken to restore normalcy promptly, re-establish system connectivity through remote access, and resume office operations.

The Commissioner General also added that individuals who need to complete urgent tasks at the Kalutara Regional Office during this period may do so by visiting the nearest regional office or the IRD Head Office.