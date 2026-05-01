Over 160,000 arrested in drug-related cases in the past six months - Police

Over 160,000 arrested in drug-related cases in the past six months - Police

May 1, 2026   05:28 pm

Sri Lanka Police have stated that investigations into illegal assets have been initiated against 289 individuals arrested during island-wide raids conducted over the past six months under the “Ratama Ekata - National Operation”.

According to Police, a total of 163,197 individuals were arrested in connection with drug-related offenses during this period. Of these, detention orders were obtained for 2,719 suspects, said police.

During the operations carried out between October 2025 and April 2026, the following quantities of narcotics were seized by police:

• Heroin: 1,932 kg

• ICE (crystal methamphetamine): 1,985 kg

• Cocaine: 271 kg

In addition, Police reported that substantial quantities of cannabis, cannabis plants, kush, hashish, psychotropic tablets, ‘Madana Modaka’, and ‘Mawa’ were also confiscated during the raids.

Police stated that further investigations are ongoing in relation to the arrested suspects and the seized assets.

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