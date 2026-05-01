SJB and UNP have already united - Sajith declares at May Day rally

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has declared that the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) and the United National Party (UNP) have already united.

He made these remarks while addressing the May Day rally held today (01) at the P.D. Sirisena Ground in Maligawatta, Colombo.

During his speech, the Opposition Leader expressed his gratitude to former President Ranil Wickremesinghe for sending a congratulatory message to the SJB May Day rally.

He noted that while the former President had suggested the appointment of a committee to facilitate cooperation between the two parties, such committees were no longer necessary as the parties had already come together.

Premadasa further stated that certain individuals within such committees attempt to undermine this unification, adding that no space would be given to such alleged conspiratorial efforts.

Addressing the rally, he criticized the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP)-led government, alleging that it had weakened state institutions and was responsible for various instances of mismanagement and corruption, including issues related to the port, coal imports, and public finances.

He also claimed that no one had assumed responsibility for a reported loss of US$2.5 million in national resources.

He added that without the SJB and its allied political movements, several issues affecting schoolchildren, port operations, and the power sector would not have been addressed. He further alleged that billions in state funds would otherwise have been misappropriated.

Referring to statements made by the President regarding alleged “cartels” and a “network of lies,” Premadasa claimed that political misinformation was being used to mislead the public.

“This May Day is different from others; looking at the faces of the people, there is a new hope and expectation. I wish to state that under the leadership of the SJB, we will pave the way for a governance that works and develops the country, replacing this administration that thrives on lies,” he said.

He also highlighted the economic hardships faced by farmers, fishermen, workers, and other vulnerable groups, stating that many citizens were experiencing severe financial difficulties. He referred to unfulfilled relief promises made to those affected by Cyclone ‘Ditwah’.

Premadasa said the SJB aims to move away from traditional political practices and introduce modern governance reforms, including programmes such as “Sakwala” and “Husma,” as well as initiatives to promote digital transformation and artificial intelligence education in schools.

He further stated that the SJB and allied opposition groups had taken action to address issues related to parliamentary accountability and governance concerns.

Referring again to the message sent by former President Wickremesinghe, Premadasa reiterated that the SJB and UNP had already unified and that further committee-based discussions were unnecessary.

He also challenged President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to hold Provincial Council elections without delay, stating that the opposition was prepared for electoral competition.

He added that future political cooperation within the opposition alliance would continue to strengthen ahead of upcoming political activities.